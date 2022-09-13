10th annual Harrisburg Book Festival set for Oct. 19-23 at Midtown Scholar Book Store

The festival returns to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, organizers say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Midtown Scholar Bookstore on Tuesday announced plans to host the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival next month.

The festival will run from Oct. 19-23.

"The Harrisburg Book Festival is a five-day annual celebration that promotes the power of storytelling and the necessity of literature in our city," organizers said in a press release. "This will be the first in-person book festival since 2019."

All festival events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events is available on the festival's website.

The book festival has attracted some of the top authors in the country to make appearances in Harrisburg. In addition, the festival will host an outdoor tent sale with over 20,000+ used books at bargain prices, children’s day programming, blind-date-with-a-book, literary trivia, and the grand opening of the rare book and collectibles building.

FEATURED AUTHORS

Joshua Prager, Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Journalist

Jill Filipovic, International Journalist

Peniel E. Joseph, Renowned Historian

Lauren Castillo, Caldecott Honor-Winning Children’s Illustrator

Kimi Cunningham Grant, Bestselling Local Author

Nora McInerny, Renowned Podcast Host and Bestselling Author

Kate Baer, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author

Ross Gay, Award-Winning Poet

Steven Williams, Local Author

Richard Chizmar, #1 New York Times bestselling author

OUTDOOR TENT SALE

Featuring a 30’ x 60’ tent, the festival will have over 20,000 used books priced at $3, $2, and $1 at our outdoor tent sale.

The book sale will take place at 3rd and Verbeke Streets adjacent to the Broad Street Market from Wednesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 23 from 10am-6pm each day.

ROOFTOP LITERARY TRIVIA

Join us for Rooftop Literary Trivia and a Drag Show at the Millworks to kick off the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival!

Hosted by Harrisburg’s own Miss Anita, come on out test your literary knowledge with you and your friends. No registration required, seating is first come, first served. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm.

CHILDREN’S DAY

On Saturday, October 22nd from 10am-12pm, we’ll have Children’s Day at the Harrisburg Book Festival.

Children’s Day will feature face painting, a bookstore scavenger hunt, live illustrations, story times, book signings, and we’ll even have a visit from City Island’s beloved mascot, Rascal! Hosted by Harrisburg’s own Ellen Min, Children’s Day will have something for all kids in the community.

GRAND OPENING OF THE COLLECTIBLES BUILDING

For the first time, we’re thrilled to unveil our brand new collectibles building at 1306 North Third Street, right next to the bookstore.