10th annual Harrisburg Book Festival set for Oct. 19-23 at Midtown Scholar Book Store

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Midtown Scholar Bookstore on Tuesday announced plans to host the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival next month.
The festival will run from Oct. 19-23.
"The Harrisburg Book Festival is a five-day annual celebration that promotes the power of storytelling and the necessity of literature in our city," organizers said in a press release. "This will be the first in-person book festival since 2019."
All festival events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events is available on the festival's website.
The book festival has attracted some of the top authors in the country to make appearances in Harrisburg. In addition, the festival will host an outdoor tent sale with over 20,000+ used books at bargain prices, children’s day programming, blind-date-with-a-book, literary trivia, and the grand opening of the rare book and collectibles building.
FEATURED AUTHORS
- Joshua Prager, Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Journalist
- Jill Filipovic, International Journalist
- Peniel E. Joseph, Renowned Historian
- Lauren Castillo, Caldecott Honor-Winning Children’s Illustrator
- Kimi Cunningham Grant, Bestselling Local Author
- Nora McInerny, Renowned Podcast Host and Bestselling Author
- Kate Baer, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author
- Ross Gay, Award-Winning Poet
- Steven Williams, Local Author
- Richard Chizmar, #1 New York Times bestselling author
OUTDOOR TENT SALE
Featuring a 30’ x 60’ tent, the festival will have over 20,000 used books priced at $3, $2, and $1 at our outdoor tent sale.
The book sale will take place at 3rd and Verbeke Streets adjacent to the Broad Street Market from Wednesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 23 from 10am-6pm each day.
ROOFTOP LITERARY TRIVIA
Join us for Rooftop Literary Trivia and a Drag Show at the Millworks to kick off the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival!
Hosted by Harrisburg’s own Miss Anita, come on out test your literary knowledge with you and your friends. No registration required, seating is first come, first served. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm.
CHILDREN’S DAY
On Saturday, October 22nd from 10am-12pm, we’ll have Children’s Day at the Harrisburg Book Festival.
Children’s Day will feature face painting, a bookstore scavenger hunt, live illustrations, story times, book signings, and we’ll even have a visit from City Island’s beloved mascot, Rascal! Hosted by Harrisburg’s own Ellen Min, Children’s Day will have something for all kids in the community.
GRAND OPENING OF THE COLLECTIBLES BUILDING
For the first time, we’re thrilled to unveil our brand new collectibles building at 1306 North Third Street, right next to the bookstore.
This new location will have thousands of rare and antiquarian books, vintage ephemera, old postcards, victorian maps, and more hard-to-find collectibles to satiate even the most experienced bibliophile. The rare book building will be open Friday, October 21st and Saturday October 22nd from 10am-6pm during the Harrisburg Book Festival.