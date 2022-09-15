York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

Franceci's Bakery opened up recently and has been selling out of its goods since. The owner says the secret to success is in the recipe.

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate.

A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods.

Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner Belkys Jerez Vasquez says a family recipe is helping make sales.

"Franceci's is my mother-in-law's name and my middle name, she was the genius of giving me the recipe of the Dominican cake and that's how we got our start," said Vasquez.

Vasquez told FOX43 that the influence was from her mother-in-law attending a class in New York to learn how to make Dominican cake. She would only bake it for family and friends, but after the recipe was passed down to Vasquez, her husband and she decided to open up a bakery to let everyone get a little taste.

After baking for more than six years, Vasquez says she's constantly making something new to add to the bakery, as well as keeping the recipe in the family.

"I have three kids, they come in on Saturdays to help us and it's fun," said Vasquez.

Within the past week, baked goods have been flying off the shelf and Vasquez has been trying to keep up.

"I'm happy and I thank everybody, especially the people here in York. We have people from Maryland, Harrisburg, and Mechanicsburg [visiting] and we thank everybody for the support that the community gives us," said Vasquez.

Franceci's Bakery is open: