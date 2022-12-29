City of Harrisburg, PennDOT stress upcoming Cameron Street improvements after fatal crash

Tuesday evening's fatal crash was the third involving a pedestrian or bicyclist on Cameron Street since September 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cameron Street is one of Harrisburg’s busiest roads, and once the I-83 Capital Beltway project ramps up, it’s expected to get even busier.

"When 83 goes into full construction mode, and we expect a lot of traffic to divert off of 83 using Cameron Street to cut over to 81, that’s going to increase the amount of traffic," said Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg.

The drag can get dicey for pedestrians and bicyclists, as many vehicles speed on the 35 mph roadway.

“Motorists, you need to be aware that Cameron Street is very busy, that there are people walking all over the place, and you need to watch your speed, especially if you’re approaching an intersection," explained Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT District 8's safety press officer.

Following Tuesday evening's fatal accident, where a bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Cameron Street, the Cxity of Harrisburg and PennDOT emphasized the importance of some upcoming safety improvements to the busy industrial road.

PennDOT and city officials said Thursday that tragedies like Tuesday evening's are preventable, and it’s on everyone to make sure they don’t happen.

“How many pedestrians and bicyclists do you pass that are wearing reflective vests?" asked Schreffler. "Not most of us, so as a pedestrian or a bicyclist you need to make sure that you’re seen”

As part of the I-83 project, Cameron Street will be getting signal upgrades, brighter street lights, and improved crosswalks and sidewalks.

The city and state believe these enhancements will also make a difference in preventing fatal accidents.

“These projects have been in place for the last couple of years and every time an accident like this happens, it is a reminder of why we’re doing this," said Maisel.

Work on Cameron Street is expected to begin this summer and will take over a year to complete.