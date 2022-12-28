One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike

A 29-year-old woman died after being struck by a tractor trailer while riding her bike in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said.

The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike in the crosswalk on Cameron Street around 6:15 p.m. when a tractor trailer driving south struck her.

Authorities say the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.