One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said.
The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike in the crosswalk on Cameron Street around 6:15 p.m. when a tractor trailer driving south struck her.
Authorities say the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer stopped immediately and is cooperating with an ongoing police investigation, according to a city spokesperson.