Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project,

The 40-year old diner from Harrisburg moved to a new location and will be given a new name.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore.

On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg.

The nearly 40-year diner was forced to move because of the I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project.

Movers made the final preparations on Monday, where Bill Katsifis, owner of East Shore Diner, said his final goodbyes to the site he owned since he was 24-years old.

Katsifis said the move was shocking at first, but he is excited for what the future holds at the new location.

"I have accepted it," said Katsifis. "It's on the trailer ready to go and everything is going in the right direction."