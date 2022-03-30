Local leaders honor victims of gun violence with art

To create the exhibit, artists were randomly paired with families or friends of gun violence victims and created a unique portrait of those lost.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After another violent week in Harrisburg, a local organization teamed up with lawmakers to make art in hopes of raising awareness about ending gun violence.

State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia) joined the Souls Shot Portrait Project at the state capitol building on Wednesday to highlight an art display featuring portraits of gun violence victims.

To create the exhibit, artists were randomly paired with families or friends of gun violence victims. After learning more about the victims' lives, the artists created unique portraits that honor and memorialize them.

"The Souls Shot exhibit is to help us more fully appreciate the lost the consequences and the souls of these individuals that have been decimated by gun violence," said Haywood.