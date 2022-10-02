A massive fire tore through a neighborhood-staple, now community members are giving back

The fundraiser will be at Roll 'R' Way Family Skating Center and all admission proceeds will go to the rebuilding cause.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community members are expected to come together Friday night in support of Frank and Penny Quintin who lost their more than 50-year-old roller skating establishment to a horrific fire last month.

On Jan. 16, a two-alarm fire left Mr. Q's Family Skate Center completely demolished with both owners devastated and community members in absolute shock.

A family friend, Crystal Gotwalt, says it was more than just a skate center to the community.

"I grew up at DELCO [a former skating center] which was in York, which used to be on Carlisle Road, where the Lowe's is now, and he basically was a role model to me and quite frankly a lot of the kids the time," Gotwalt said.

Gotwalt says the community shares the great pain with both Frank and Penny and believes it's time for the community to return the love and kindness the two gave to them with a fundraiser.

"We felt that this would be a good way to give back to them and help them to rebuild," she said. "We're here to help them, and get through this."

The event will be held at Roll 'R' Way Family Skating Center, operated by Frank Quintin Jr., the son of Frank Quintin.

The fundraiser will begin at 10 p.m. and go until 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning with admission at $10.

Gotwalt says in addition to skating, a silent auction will be featured with the sale of t-shirts and other items.

