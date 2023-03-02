Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Stacy’s Massage & Spa

As Black History Month continues, FOX43 will highlight several Black-owned businesses throughout the month. The first stop is Stacy’s Massage and Spa.

The first stop is a small shop that has been in business for a little over a year called Stacy’s Massage and Spa.

“I’m somebody that they can talk to, that they can feel comfortable with and I feel like everyone that does come through these doors they know it’s a safe space,” said Stacy Parker, owner of Stacy’s Massage and Spa.

Parker runs the spa with her fiancé Michael Taylor, who is also a massage and respiratory therapist at UPMC. The business is family-run and family oriented, with their daughter as the receptionist and two massage therapists who recently graduated from school.

“We’re not a big company that’s corporate, we're not a big entity. We’re a family,” said Taylor. "Creating our own opportunities and seeing people in our community creating their own opportunities is inspirational."

Parker said her inspiration comes from her mother. Her mother raised Parker and two of her step-siblings with her stepfather. She also ran several businesses in Lancaster with most advice and strategy passed down to Parker.

“I have a sign here: 'I’m a strong woman because I was raised by a strong woman,'" said Parker. “She taught us a lot as far as finances, how to budget, how to do different things and just keep moving like you can’t stop.”