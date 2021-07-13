People on unemployment are now required to look for jobs. So where can they find help?

People receiving unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania are facing a Saturday deadline as the state is now requiring them to apply for jobs.
The work search requirement applies to anyone receiving unemployment compensation (UC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Claimants must apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week.
"You will need to apply for two jobs and complete one search activity by midnight Saturday," said PA Sect of Labor & Industry Jennifer Berrier. "Beginning Sunday individuals who self certify that they have completed the work search requirement during the process to file for benefits. And, they should keep a log of their work search activities in case they are selected for an audit."
Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements.
