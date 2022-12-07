Settlement reached with online ticket seller means full refunds for eligible Pennsylvanians

While RYADD previously allowed consumers a full and immediate refund for a canceled event, during the pandemic the company backtracked.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc.

The company allegedly violated Pennsylvania's consumer protection laws through its online websites, where RYADD sold tickets for events in and outside of the Keystone state

According to the Attorney General's Office, early in the pandemic, when most concerts and events were canceled, RYADD changed its refund policy without notice and against the state's law.

“RYADD thought they could pocket money for shows that never went on,” said AG Shapiro. “Even though Pennsylvanians purchased tickets with the understanding they could qualify for a refund in the event of cancellation. RYADD took advantage of an unprecedented pandemic to go back on its agreement to provide refunds, in violation of the law.

According to the Office of Attorney General's investigation, while RYADD previously allowed consumers a full and immediate refund for a canceled event, during the pandemic the policy changed.

RYADD allegedly changed its refund policy to mandatory store credit and refused to provide refunds for canceled shows.

As part of the settlement, the company has agreed to refund any Pennsylvania customer who purchased a ticket before Sept. 8, 2022, to a show that was canceled and hadn't yet received a refund.

Pennsylvanians who purchased tickets before September 8, 2022, through either OnlineCityTickets or TicketsOnSale for a show that was canceled and has not received a monetary refund should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, no later than December 7, 2022.