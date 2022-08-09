Federal aid to bolstered projects, growth in Dauphin County

These projects are expected to create 2,000 jobs and more than $4 million in annual, local tax revenues.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Economic development in Dauphin County is receiving a boost from federal grant money.

Plans to upgrade the Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) over the next three years have been bolstered by $3.5 million dollars in aid from the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Nuclear Closure Communities funding.

"The purpose of that grant was allocated to offset costs for upgrading our Southwest plant," Executive Director of the DTMA William Rehkop said. "Right now that plant serves the Southwest portion of Derry Township and in the Northwest portion of Londonderry Township."

Several warehouse and commercial projects in Londonderry Township are in the works along state route 230. These projects are expected to create 2,000 jobs and more than $4 million in annual local tax revenues.

The EPA grant helps take some of the burden away from taxpayers.

"The upfront costs, with that $3.5 million, decrease by 30%," Rehkop said. "The other benefit is the monthly sewer rate. That $3.5 million grant offsets the sewer rates by about 18% per month."

Rehkop says the plan highlights cooperation between the DTMA and Londonderry Township.

"It's going to allow for the growth along SR 230 to occur," Rehkop said. "Our involvement is to provide the public sewer capacity to support their needs."

Londonderry Township lost around 600 jobs when Exelon closed the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Stations in 2019, something this project could remedy.

"It decimated the tax base for nearby communities and school districts," Pa. Rep. Tom Mehaffie said in a statement to FOX43. "The wastewater plant will allow for significant economic growth in the region."

Without upgrades anticipated increase in sewer capacity demand from these economies would exceed WWTP capacity by 2026. Upgrades include biological treatment, UV disinfection, and clarifier upgrades.

"We plan to start construction early part of next year, it's about a three-year timeframe," Rehkop said. "The upgrade would allow for future growth anticipated along SR 230."