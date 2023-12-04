Gas prices increase by 11 cents, analysts predict incline over next few weeks

Gas prices in south central Pa. are expected to increase in the next few weeks. Prices have already increased by 11 cents a gallon in one week according to GasBuddy.

YORK, Pa. — Gas prices in south central Pennsylvania are expected to increase in the next few weeks.

Prices have already increased by 11 cents a gallon in one week, according to GasBuddy. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said although prices are predicted to increase, it won’t cost as much as last year.

“At least for this spring, we’re not expecting record prices,” said Haan. "Maybe that’s good news for some, but the average price last year topped $5 a gallon temporarily back in June. Right now, prices stand well below that $5 mark."

According to Haan, the average price of gas is about $3.77 a gallon, which is 11 cents higher than last week. Haan told FOX43 that there were concerns regarding refining capacity being too tight, possibly causing issues in the future.

“Remember last year when diesel prices shot up well over $6 a gallon?” said Haan. “Much of that was the lack of refining capacity, which stems back to the 2019 fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery, so things can get a little hot.”

In addition to being on the lookout for any refinery issues, OPEC’s decision to cut oil production also contributed to the pressure at the pump.

“It was a relative surprise that caused oil prices to jump 7%, and over the last four weeks, oil prices are now up over $15 a barrel—or 20%—so a lot of the jump in the oil is being pushed down to the pump,” said Haan.