Data breach may have exposed Rite Aid customers' personal information, company says

The breach occurred May 27 and was addressed four days later, the drug store chain said. It will notify potentially affected customers by mail.

PHILADELPHIA — Rite Aid announced Friday that a security breach may have compromised customers' personal information.

"An unknown third party" exploited a vulnerability in the software of one of the drug store chain's vendor partners to access customers' personal information on May 27, Rite Aid said in a statement.

The personal information that was accessed included names, birth dates, addresses, prescription information, and in some cases insurance information, Rite Aid said.

Social Security numbers and credit card information were not compromised by the breach, Rite Aid said.

The company said it is sending letters to those who may have been affected.

"We regret that this incident occurred," Rite Aid said in a statement. "We immediately reported it to law enforcement and appropriate federal and state regulators. We take our obligation to safeguard personal information very seriously and are alerting consumers about this issue in case they would like to take any steps to help protect themselves.

"Consumers are entitled under U.S. law to one free credit report annually from each of the three nationwide consumer-reporting agencies. To order your free credit report, visit annualcreditreport.com.

Anyone with additional questions can call Rite Aid's dedicated assistance line at 866-373-9172 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.