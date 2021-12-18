There are more fake job postings than ever this holiday season | 12 Scams of Christmas

You should never have to pay just to fill out an application, no matter how good the job sounds.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Who doesn't want to make a couple of extra bucks this holiday season?

You're not alone, scammers also want to make some money too and they plan on using you to do so.

On day 6 of our 12 scams of Christmas, we look into why job scams are picking up steam.

Work from home! Only 6 hours a week! Make $10,000 a week! Start today!

Obviously, any of those seem scammy, but job scams are not always so easy to spot, especially this year.

Businesses are hungry for employees, so they really are adding incentives.

Earlier this year, UPS hired thousands of people within 30 minutes of applying.

Other companies are offering sign-on incentives.

So it's hard to tell what's legitimate and what's not, but there's a reason holiday job scams made it on the Better Business Bureau's 12 scams of Christmas.

"When you're asked to pay anything upfront. That's a big red flag," Kelsey Coleman, the Director of Communications at the Better Business Bureau for Metro Philly and Eastern Pennsylvania.

You should never have to pay just to fill out an application, no matter how good the job sounds.

Also, a lot of these scammers just want you to fill out an application - so they can steal your information.

"Sharing personal information too quickly before an actual interview, that's a big red flag," said Coleman.

So which jobs are most likely to be scammed?

In 2020, the BBB found 65% of fake online job postings are related to becoming a "warehouse distribution coordinator" or a similar position involving package reshipment.