Typos online can send you to a scammer | 12 Scams of Christmas

Look-alike websites made FOX43 Finds Out's 12 scams of Christmas.

We are busy this holiday season - and we're trying to get our shopping done as quickly as possible.

That means we may have a typo or two when we're looking for websites and scammers hope to cash in on that.

On day 7 of our 12 scams of Christmas, we look into why look-alike websites are on the naughty list.

We are sending and shipping so many items this holiday season so when you get an email from the United States Postal Service, you need to click it right away or...do you?

An email circulating now is not a real email from the USPS, it's a scam.

The link will take you to a site that looks like it's the postal service - but it's really just scammers phishing for your information.

That's why Look-Alike Websites made the Better Business Bureau's 12 scams of Christmas.

It's not just in emails though, social media ads can take you to look-alike websites too.

Then, there are the typos.

Hitting the wrong letter - can send you to a website by mistake - and scammers know this and often try to buy up similar domains.

Most real companies know we may hit a wrong button and a lot of them will also buy the domain of some common typos, so you still get directed to the right place.

For instance, you want to go to Macys.com but type it with two Y's, you'll still end up on the actual website.

Before you buy anything, especially now that promises you a delivery date by Christmas, just check reviews.

"Reading customer reviews on the BBB's business profiles that we have at BBB.org," said Kelsey Coleman, the Director of Communications at the Better Business Bureau for Metro Philly and Eastern Pennsylvania.

If something seems off, like a bunch of misspellings or poor grammar on a website especially if it's a popular name brand, get out of there.