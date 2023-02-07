Tröegs announces release of its new canned variety 12-pack

Canthology replaces the Hershey-based brewer's Anthology, a seasonally rotating variety 12-pack of bottles.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Tuesday announced the release of its new, seasonally rotating variety 12-pack of canned beer, called Canthology.

The new venture replaces the Hershey-based brewer's long-running Anthology variety 12-pack of bottles, Tröegs said in a press release.

At the core of each Canthology pack is the bold and citrusy Perpetual IPA, Pennsylvania’s best-selling IPA. The four rotating packs will also include three 12-ounce cans each of other popular seasonal and year-round Tröegs beers, the company said.

Canthology Volume 1, the first in the series, features the bright and crisp Sunshine Pilsner as well as two seasonal releases: Hop Horizon, a juicy IPA for spring; and cult-classic Nugget Nectar, an excessively dry-hopped Imperial Amber Ale.

The roll-out of Canthology coincides with the completion of a 15,000-square-foot expansion to its packaging hall and the addition of a state-of-the-art canning line, Tröegs said.

“The new line will allow for separate bottling and canning,” says Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “It’ll increase the production speed, capacity, and quality of our canned beer. And we’ll also be able to work in some new pack types.”

To help facilitate a smooth transition from bottles to cans in its variety packs, Tröegs commissioned a new piece of equipment at its warehouse and logistics center in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

“Our new variety case packer will allow us to build all of our variety packs in-house,” says co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “We’ve been under construction for 25 years. That’s what we love to do – continuously improve and expand. We’re always thinking about what we can do in the next year, the next five years, the next 20 years to make the brewery better as a whole.”

Canthology Volume 1 is now available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can look for a new Canthology variety pack every three months in step with Tröegs’ seasonally rotating Hop Cycle IPAs.