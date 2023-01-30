Tröegs looks ahead to spring with the release of Hop Horizon IPA

Now in its second year, Hop Horizon is an integral part of the Hershey-based brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of rotating IPAs.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The calendar may say we've got more than a month of winter left to endure, but one local brewer is already looking ahead to spring.

Tröegs Independent Brewing on Monday announced the release of Hop Horizon, its seasonal IPA, to usher in the spring season.

Now in its second year, Hop Horizon is an integral part of the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of seasonally rotating IPAs, which also includes favorites like Field Study and Blizzard of Hops, the Hershey-based brewer said.

“When we were working on Hop Horizon, we really focused on how to nudge that hop combination in a new direction,” said John Trogner, Tröegs co-founder and brewmaster. “For Hop Horizon, we concentrated on the tropical side. Sabro brightens things up with a pop of tropical fruit. It’s a great combination for spring.”

This juicy IPA starts with a subtle blend of pale malts, wheat and oats. But the real essence of Hop Horizon originates from a combination of Citra, Mosaic and Sabro hops, releasing juicy waves of citrus, a hint of bubblegum and a pop of tropical fruit.

“The aroma hits you as soon as you crack a can,” said Trogner. “It’s like smelling a hop field in full bloom.”