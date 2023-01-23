Tröegs releases Double Nugget Nectar, a flavorful spin on its popular Imperial Amber Ale

Double Nugget Nectar, touted as a Double Imperial Amber Ale, weighs in at 9.5% ABV, the Hershey-based brewery said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing is doubling down on flavor with a new spin on a popular once-a-year beer offering.

Double Nugget Nectar, touted as a Double Imperial Amber Ale, weighs in at 9.5% ABV. The idea for the beer was hatched by the brewery’s Scratch Beer creative team in late 2020.

It is a variant of the Hershey-based brewer's Imperial Amber Ale, the company said.

Built around Simcoe hops, one of Nugget Nectar’s key ingredients, Double Nugget exhibits bold notes of apricot, peach rings and bright citrus. Azacca hops add hints of juicy orchard fruit, while Columbus and Nugget introduce a layer of dank pine.

To balance the assertive hop bill, the beer’s recipe calls for Munich, Pilsner and Vienna malts as well as flaked oats to lend a bready sweetness while contributing a deep amber-orange color, the brewery said.

"My favorite meeting is with our Scratch Beer creative team," says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “That’s where we came up with the concept of Double Nugget. Bringing this beer to life proved to be a fun balancing act.”

Double Nugget Nectar is extremely limited and available now in 16-ounce cans at Tröegs Brewery and throughout its distribution footprint.

Fans can also get a taste of Double Nugget Nectar on draft at one of many First Squeeze events currently underway in markets where Tröegs beer is available.

They can also celebrate all things Nugget right at the source during the inaugural First Squeeze Weekend, taking place at Tröegs from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Specials include Nugget Nectar pours in take-home glassware, Double Nugget Nectar and Nitro Nugget on tap, exclusive firkin tappings, Snack Bar menu specials, and much more.