YORK, Pa. — One of downtown York's most iconic restaurants is up for sale.

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, an award-winning casual fine dining establishment that has been part of the regional dining scene for more than 30 years, is on the market and looking for new ownership, according to ROCK Commercial Real Estate.

The asking price of $395,000 includes the business, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and beverage management assignment of use of the H (Hotel) liquor license, as well as all intellectual property, marketing assets, recipes, and goodwill.



“As I plan for a relocation out of the market, the announcement is bittersweet," Sean Arnold, the restaurant's owner said. "We are very proud of what we have built in York since taking ownership five years ago, achieving numerous regional and national awards for our menu, cocktails, wine selection, and service."

"Our established restaurant team has consistently delivered a five-star dining experience and are excited for what the future holds with a new owner. The next owner of The Left Bank will be taking on an amazing team with a proven track record of being the best in the region.”