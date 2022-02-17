x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Businesses in York are getting ready for restaurant week ahead of Friday

During these 10 days, people will be able to indulge in some of the city's best restaurants and eateries at a discounted price.

YORK, Pa. — Tomorrow is the first day of Restaurant Week York!

The event runs through Feb. 27, and 22 local restaurants are participating in the event. 

During these 10 days, people will be able to indulge in some of the city's best restaurants and eateries at a discounted price.

Restaurants will be offering a Fixed Price Menu, a Special Event, a Collaboration Event, or a Special Menu during this week.

It's also an opportunity for people to experience the best food that York has to offer with specials, events, collaborations, and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite spot.

The restaurants say they're expecting a big influx of people to come into their businesses and say they're grateful for the community support they've received during the pandemic. 

Here are the restaurants participating: 

 2 Wild & Crabby Guys

 Aviano's Corner Trattoria

 Bonito Sushi + Ramen Pop Up

 Central Family Restaurant

 Collusion Tap Works

 Granfalloons Tavern

 Holy Hound Taproom

 HYPE

 Iron Horse York

 Mezzogiorno

 Mudhook Brewing Company

Old Forge Brewing Company

 Prince Street Cafe, York

Revival Social Club

 Rockfish Public House

 Roosevelt Tavern

 Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce

 The Cantina York

The Central Doghouse

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar

Tutoni's

 World Grills

Click here to learn more about the event. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Here are the restaurants featured in this year's Restaurant Week York