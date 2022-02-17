Businesses in York are getting ready for restaurant week ahead of Friday

During these 10 days, people will be able to indulge in some of the city's best restaurants and eateries at a discounted price.

YORK, Pa. — Tomorrow is the first day of Restaurant Week York!

The event runs through Feb. 27, and 22 local restaurants are participating in the event.

Restaurants will be offering a Fixed Price Menu, a Special Event, a Collaboration Event, or a Special Menu during this week.

It's also an opportunity for people to experience the best food that York has to offer with specials, events, collaborations, and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite spot.

The restaurants say they're expecting a big influx of people to come into their businesses and say they're grateful for the community support they've received during the pandemic.

Here are the restaurants participating:

