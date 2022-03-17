York approves limited outdoor alcohol consumption

Open containers received the green light in York, where diners will soon be able to sip alcoholic beverages in certain outdoor areas.

York’s Restaurant Row began allowing open air dining during the pandemic, in an effort to draw customers to local businesses. First Fridays in the summer also sometimes close certain streets off to vehicles for improved pedestrian access.

This summer patrons at those kinds of events will be able to both dine and drink outside, thanks to a resolution passed Wednesday by York City Council.

The measure approves open containers in designated parts of the city at designated times, at the mayor’s discretion.

“As long as it’s done safely we’re providing a better avenue for our bars and restaurants to be able to serve our community and to try to recover a little bit of what they lost. I’m sure it’s not going to be the same. I think this was the right thing to do,” said City Councilmember Lou Rivera.

The news was well received by bar owners like Scott Eden, who owns Holy Hound Taproom on W. Market St. He said when the city closes off streets for pedestrian use, it makes sense to allow open containers.

“That’s the whole idea of being downtown, that you can walk around and enjoy yourself and not having to work about putting this beer down, but having a mixed drink and saying, ‘I want to go to the next place,’ and just have it,” Eden said.

Open container laws come with some drawbacks, according to Elizabeth Marum, who is visiting York from her home state of Montana, which has no state-level restrictions on open containers in public.

“Weight it carefully,” she said. “That’s what I say and determine for yourself. It benefits the tavern owners because they can sell more alcohol. The downtown neighbors are hurt because there’s a lot of vandalism and indiscriminate behavior around the residences.”

When and were people can carry their alcohol is still to be decided by Mayor Michael Helfirch.