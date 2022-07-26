How you could win free gas for a year from Sheetz

The contest runs through Sept. 30, and the winner will receive $5,000 in a Sheetz gift card. The grand prize winner will be selected in October.

Sheetz announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Pennsylvania Lottery to launch a “Free Gas for a Year” contest.

Customers at all 299 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania can enter by doing the following:

Purchasing a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, each customer will receive a play ticket, as well as a trailing ticket that will include a QR code.

Customers will then need to scan the QR code on their phone which will take them to the My Sheetz app, where they will enter the promo code on their trailing ticket to automatically be entered to win this grand prize.

