Sheetz announces that 2 million EV drivers have used one of its charging stations to recharge their batteries

ALTOONA, Pa. — In what it calls a "major milestone," Sheetz announced Tuesday that more than 2 million electric vehicle drivers have used the company's network of charging stations to recharge their batteries.

A leader in the EV charging industry, Sheetz said it has one of the largest charging networks in the country and is actively expanding its network across its footprint.

The Altoona-based convenience store chain installed its first EV charging station at a Pennsylvania store in 2012, the company said. Today, Sheetz has 650 total electric vehicle chargers at 95 of its store locations.

Sheetz surpassed the 1 million charging session milestone at this same time last year, the company said.

“With nearly 700 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, Sheetz has an established infrastructure with plans to expand our electric vehicle charging network in the future,” said Trevor Walter, Vice President of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz. “Charging customers also have access to safe, well-lit locations offering Made-to-Order food, premium coffee, restaurant-style seating and more, all open 24/7/365.



“Our goal at Sheetz has always been to be the ultimate one-stop-shop, to help customers to refuel -- or recharge -- your car and refresh your body. With the market for electric vehicles gaining popularity, Sheetz is committed to building a network now for the future needs of our customers.



Sheetz currently operates 679 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.