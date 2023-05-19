Shapiro administration announces a $30.5 million expansion project for Lancaster County specialty ingredients company

Shank's Extracts, a leading producer of vanilla extracts in the U.S., will add 83 new jobs and preserve 234 other jobs statewide over 3 years, Gov. Josh Shapiro said

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro on Friday announced that a Lancaster County specialty ingredient company will invest $30.5 million to expand operations at its East Hempfield Township facility.

Shank’s Extracts LLC's planned expansion will create at least 83 new jobs and retain an estimated 234 statewide jobs over the next three years, Shapiro said in a press release.

As part of its expansion, Shank’s Extracts' facility will support additional liquid and dry manufacturing, packaging and refrigerated storage, Shapiro said.

This project will also include installation of other manufacturing capabilities at the facility.

Since taking office, Shapiro said he has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments in growth and economic development for businesses, workers and communities.

Shapiro has overseen a renewed focus on economic growth, and earlier this month, his administration announced an $81 million investment to expand innovation-focused manufacturing in western Pennsylvania.

“Having a homegrown company like Shank’s Extracts choose to expand in Pennsylvania sends a clear message that we are open for business and that we are working towards becoming a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development,” said Shapiro. “We’re aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract new businesses and keep growing Pennsylvania-based companies here, and I am focused on making the investments that will continue helping companies like Shank's expand and bring more investments and jobs to Pennsylvania.

"I’m excited that this expansion means more people across the country and around the world will get to taste the flavors made right here in the Commonwealth."

Shank’s Extracts received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $332,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $166,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“Shank’s Extracts has a long and impressive history in Lancaster County, and DCED is proud to have worked with the company to ensure they continue to grow right here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Commonwealth has a lot to offer to food manufacturers, from our strategic location, to our abundant natural resources, to our dedicated and skilled workforce. Governor Shapiro’s budget includes a proposed $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program, which will help us to invest in more expansion projects like this one."

Shank's Extracts – a top producer of vanilla extract in the United States – has been headquartered in Lancaster County since its creation in 1899 and makes and distributes more than 2,400 products, including flavors, emulsions, botanical extracts, colors and sauces for retail and food industry customers globally.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, purchased Shank’s Extracts in October 2021.

“The expansion of our facilities at Shank’s Extracts will enable us to enhance and expand the product offerings of our plant-based ingredients platform,” said George C. Freeman, III, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Universal Corporation. “Through this platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable-and fruit-based ingredients, and we appreciate the support and partnership of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in this endeavor.”

“I am thrilled that Shank’s Extracts has chosen to expand and invest right here in Lancaster County,” said Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36). “When businesses come to our communities, our residents benefit from more job opportunities and increased local economic activity across numerous sectors, as the indirect impact of these investments on other industries is immeasurable. I’m grateful for the policy work we’ve been able to accomplish to send a strong message that our state is competitive and prepared to support businesses, new and old, that provide a better quality of life for Pennsylvania residents.”

Pennsylvania's agribusiness, food and beverage production industry is rapidly growing across the commonwealth and supported 140,000 jobs and $38.3 billion in output in Pennsylvania's economy in 2021.

With assistance from the Shapiro Administration and the governor's Action Team, the food and beverage manufacturing industry is poised to continue growing in Pennsylvania.