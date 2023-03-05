York County ice cream shop creates custom ice cream flavor for Governor Josh Shapiro's 50th birthday

"Real Freedom" is a cherry cheesecake ice cream with cherries and chocolate chunks. The creamery crafted it for Shapiro and is offering it at its two locations.

During his time as a public servant, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has earned many honors and accolades.

This week, Shapiro earned what could arguably be described as the sweetest honor of all: His very own custom-made ice cream.

York County-based Ripleigh’s Creamery announced it was asked to create a custom ice cream flavor for Pennsylvania's chief executive in honor of his 50th birthday, which he celebrated on Tuesday.

"Real Freedom" is a cherry cheesecake ice cream with cherries and chocolate chunks. The McSherrystown creamery crafted it just for Shapiro and delivered several pints to the governor and his staff on Wednesday.

The limited-edition flavor will be available at Ripleigh's locations in McSherrystown and East York while supplies last.

Owned and operated by Delone Catholic High School student Ripleigh Maring, Ripleigh's Creamery opened in McSherrystown last year and quickly expanded to a second location.