Attention, ice cream fans: The 2023 Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail launches today

This year, the trail includes 19 locations, where users can check-in digitally and earn points for prizes like branded pins, koozies, bags and more.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Attention, ice cream fans: The Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail is back for the summer!

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced the launch of its updated digital passport for the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail.

This year, the trail includes 19 locations, including new spots like Destiny Dairy Bar and Urban Churn Carlisle.

To see a full list of participating locations and to sign up for the free digital passport, click here.

Once signed up, users can begin checking-in with codes at locations along the trail.

Every check-in earns points, which may be used for prizes like Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail branded pins, koozies, bags and more.

The Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail will run until Tuesday, September 5th, organizers said.