x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Attention, ice cream fans: The 2023 Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail launches today

This year, the trail includes 19 locations, where users can check-in digitally and earn points for prizes like branded pins, koozies, bags and more.
Credit: Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau

CARLISLE, Pa. — Attention, ice cream fans: The Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail is back for the summer!

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced the launch of its updated digital passport for the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail. 

This year, the trail includes 19 locations, including new spots like Destiny Dairy Bar and Urban Churn Carlisle.

To see a full list of participating locations and to sign up for the free digital passport, click here

Once signed up, users can begin checking-in with codes at locations along the trail. 

Every check-in earns points, which may be used for prizes like Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail branded pins, koozies, bags and more.

The Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail will run until Tuesday, September 5th, organizers said.

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau is the destination marketing arm of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Historic building moved to new home in Silver Spring Township

Before You Leave, Check This Out