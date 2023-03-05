High school ice cream shop owner introduces new Taylor Swift flavors for upcoming tour

Ripleigh's Creamery in Adams County is putting "Swifties" onto their swirls.

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. — Taylor Swift fans may want to check out an ice cream shop in McSherrystown.

These flavors include: Lavender Haze, Bad Blood, Love Story, Karma, Look What You Made Do, Wildest Dreams, Feeling 22 and Calm Down.

Maring encourages customers and "Swifities" to visit wearing their concert outfits and accessories.

Maring ran Ripleigh's Creamery since she was 14. Now she is running the business, while still driving with a learners permit.

With a little help from her mom, who’s also an entrepreneur, the 16-year-old Delone Catholic student has turned her passions into a trendy business, featuring Instagram-worthy treats and dozens of “innovative” flavors.