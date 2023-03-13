Tröegs adds LolliHop Double IPA to its year-round lineup

The former once-a-year offering joins beers like Perpetual IPA and Troegenator Double Bock on the year-round menu.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced that LolliHop Double IPA has joined its year-round lineup of beers alongside Perpetual IPA, Pennsylvania’s best-selling IPA, and the award-winning Troegenator Double Bock.

Since 2019, LolliHop has been an integral part of Tröegs’ Once-a-Year offerings, which also include iconic beers such as Mad Elf, Nugget Nectar and Nimble Giant.

With its release this year, LolliHop becomes the Hershey-based brewery’s first year-round double IPA.

The inspiration for LolliHop began in the hop fields of Yakima Valley, Washington, during the brewery’s annual pilgrimage for hop selection, Tröegs said.

Like many of its beers, LolliHop worked its way through Tröegs' small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an IPA hopped with two of the brewery’s favorite varieties: Citra and Mosaic. The brewing team discovered that this combination delivers notes of melon, grapefruit and orange.

“There’s only a handful of beers that have an ‘a-aha’ origin, and LolliHop is one of them,” said John Trogner, Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother. “Hop selection is key in finding the right Citra hops, and we build upon that with Azacca’s bright pear and melon notes.”

LolliHop utilizes a grain bill of Pennsylvania-grown rustic pale malt and a portion of wheat and oats to lend a silky-smooth texture.

For LolliHop’s new 12-ounce can design and six-pack wrap, Baltimore-based artist and Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson returned to refresh the whimsical Wonka-esque candy forest he originally created.

"With the refresh, I played with the color palette and decided to add some soft yellow as a cue to the pear, melon and citrus fruit flavors of the beer,” said Watson.

Coinciding with the release of LolliHop is the annual Art of Tröegs contest, which encourages fans to create artwork inspired by the brewery and its beer.

The 2023 contest is currently underway, and submissions are accepted until June 4 via http://troegs.com/art.

LolliHop is available on draft and in six packs of 12-ounce cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.