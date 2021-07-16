Amazon aims to hire 100,000 more veterans and military spouses

John Quintas, Amazon’s Director of Global Military Affairs, joined FOX43 to discuss the company's latest outreach efforts.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — John Quintas, Amazon’s Director of Global Military Affairs, joined FOX43 on July 15 discuss the company's latest outreach efforts.

In 2016, Amazon committed to hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses in the United States by 2021. Amazon now has over 40,000 as part of their workforce and wants to hire 100,000 more by 2024.

The retail giant wants to help even more veterans transition back into their everyday lives.

"Amazon really values what the military community brings to our company," Quintas said. "They are improving every team that they join because they have these unique skills and experiences that they bring with them."

Quintas also said that Amazon recognizes the struggle with finding employment that many veterans face when they come back home; this is why he urges applying to Amazon, where wages are at least $15 an hour and they will have comprehensive benefits, and access to free upskilling opportunities.