Amazon Prime competitors offer major deals

Walmart, Best Buy & Target are holding summer savings events to compete with Prime Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Amazon Prime Day kicks off this week, and while Prime members are looking to scoop up savings online, Amazon's competitors are trying to lure customers to their sites as well.

Three major competitors, Best Buy, Target & Walmart, are kicking off their summer savings events with deals to rival Prime Day in major categories like electronics, video games, kitchen appliances, personal care & more.

Let's break down what the deals you need to be looking for as you start shopping.

Walmart Deals: June 21 - 23

Experts say Walmart has some of the best deals on video games for Nintendo Switch and electronics like: Apple ipad mini & Beats Solo Pro headphones.

For your outdoor grilling, you can take advantage at the Kamado charcoal grill discount too.

Target Deal Days: June 21 - 22

Target is often known for their amazing kitchen appliance deals and this may be the best time to grab some of those accessories you've been waiting on.

Deals on SodaStreams, Anova sous vide cookers, and Instant Pot pressure cookers are deeply discounted.

Also, the Google Nest thermostat is on sale too.

Target also said its sale will include food and beverages for the first time.

Best Buy "The Bigger Deal" Days: June 21 - 22

The electronics retailer is offering some of their biggest discounts on mid-range TV models like Insignia & Hisense.