Breaking News
More () »

News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Shopping

Here are some of the best deals and offers available for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is being held on June 21 and 22 this year, and we've compiled a list of some of the best deals out there.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event will kick off on June 21 and run through June 22.

Over 2 million deals are expected to be available across every category on Amazon.

According to a press release, deals from brands like Levi’s, iRobot, Samsung, and Redken will be available along with offers from small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at 3:00 a.m. EDT and runs through June 22.

Here's a list of some of the best offers available now for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

Home

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser for less than $10: Making tea just got a whole lot more cute.

Save nearly $40 on the Sunny Health and Fitness Row 'N' Ride Trainer: This is one of the top-rated workout machines on Amazon.

Get the Roomba you've been wanting for $150 less than usual: Save money and clean your home, all at once. 

Get a full stainless steel cookware set for less than $300: The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set is one of the most highly-rated sets on Amazon, and you can get it for a steal.

Save almost $70 on an at-home ice cream maker: The Cuisinart ICE can help make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more all in the comfort of your own home.

Get a Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer for $100 off: Enjoy your favorite drinks in the easiest way with this cool kitchen tool. 

Tech

Get $25 off an Echo 4th Generation with premium sound: Get a smart speaker for a quarter of the regular price and make your home even more convenient.

Get an Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99: This is $10 less than the usual asking price; you have to get it. 

Get an Amazon Echo Auto for $14.99: This is also $10 off the regular price.

Save $32 on four months of Amazon Audible Premium Plus: For only $27.80! After this trial period, you will have to pay full price. 

Get the Roku Ultra for just $69: You can save $30 on this streaming remote device.

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo: Get Amazon's own fitness and health tracker for just $69.99.

Get Amazon Echo Buds for $79.99: Amazon's own AirPod competitors are available for $40 less than usual. 

Savings

Get four months off Amazon Music Unlimited for free: Save a total of nearly $30 and enjoy your favorite tunes all at the same time.

Get up to 50% off all Amazon devices: This includes everything from Echo Smart Speakers to smart doorbells and more.

Save 15% when you spend $100 or more on Prime Wardrobe: Fashion lovers rejoice, and splurge! This style deal is hard to beat.

Save 30% on Amazon Fashion Brands: Anything designed by Amazon: dresses, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more are available at unbeatable prices. 

Support small businesses and get $10 in Amazon Prime Day Credit: Shop small businesses through June 20 and get a special offer.

