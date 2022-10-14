$1 million lottery ticket sold in Adams County Sheetz

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from July 27.
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Adams County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket, according to an Oct. 14 press release.
The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located on East King Street in Littlestown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The lucky winner bought the $20 game, $1,000,000 Cash King, which offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.