$1 million lottery ticket sold in Adams County Sheetz

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located on East King Street in Littlestown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from July 27.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Adams County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket, according to an Oct. 14 press release.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located on East King Street in Littlestown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The lucky winner bought the $20 game, $1,000,000 Cash King, which offers top prizes of $1 million. 

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

