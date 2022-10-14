$1 million lottery ticket sold in Adams County Sheetz

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located on East King Street in Littlestown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from July 27.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Adams County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket, according to an Oct. 14 press release.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located on East King Street in Littlestown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner bought the $20 game, $1,000,000 Cash King, which offers top prizes of $1 million.