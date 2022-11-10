$250,000-winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket sold at York County Rutter's

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn (6-7-19-20-23) to win the prize, according to the Lottery.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket that won $250,000 from last Friday's drawing was sold in York County, the Lottery said Tuesday.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn (6-7-19-20-23) to win the prize, according to the Lottery. It was sold at a Rutter's Store on North Main Street in Spring Grove.

The store earned $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.