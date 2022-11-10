Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Walmart store in Dauphin County

The Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (3-6-11-17-22 and the red Powerball 11) to win $100,000. It was sold in Elizabethville.

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — A $100,000-winning Powerball ticket from Monday night's drawing was sold at a Dauphin County retailer, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (3-6-11-17-22 and the red Powerball 11) to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The winning ticket was sold at a Walmart store on Kocher Lane in Elizabethville, according to the Lottery.

The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 28,800 other Pa. Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Power Play® and 3,800 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.