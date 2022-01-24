Tips for avoiding student loan scams, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Jan. 24 to discuss borrowing money wisely.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Most kids come out of college with student loans and with the average debt at $30,000, according to U.S. News and World Report, loans can take years to pay off.

It's no secret that there are people out there looking to scam naive, young people out of money they don't have.

This is why in this week's Chick2Chick podcast, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry spoke with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) about things to look out for when applying for and paying off student loans.

The top three red flags to look out for, according to the PHEAA are:

being pressured to pay upfront fees

being offered immediate loan forgiveness

being asked to share personal information

