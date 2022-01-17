Battling seasonal affective disorder, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Jan. 17 to discuss how to deal with the winter blues.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter can sometimes have us feeling a little blue.

But, how do you know if it's something serious?

If cold and gloomy days are draining your energy and affecting your mental health, you could be suffering from S.A.D. or seasonal affective disorder.

In this week's podcast, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry spoke with Dr. Amita Nayyar, a board-certified psychiatrist who has been working in Central Pa. since 1996, to find out why this happens and how to treat it.

The chicks joined FOX43 on Jan. 17 to discuss their latest podcast.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.