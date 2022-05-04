Getting through flea season, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 on April 5 to discuss how to protect your pets this flea season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Spring has sprung, and that means so have fleas.

Dr. Lewis says that the most typical symptom of having fleas is itchiness. He did note that it is spring, so regular, old allergies could also be causing the itching. With fleas, however, the itching will be more intense.

He also said to look for "flea dust," which is feces of dead fleas and it can usually be found on animals that have fleas.

In order to prevent your pets from getting fleas, Dr. Lewis recommends a wide range of flea products, and you can check out the interview above for specific recommendations.

If your pet does get fleas, Dr. Lewis said to think about treatment in three ways. Number one, you want to treat the outdoors to try to keep the fleas at bay. Then, you have to treat the home. And finally, you'll want to consider those preventable medications that can also function, most of the time, as a treatment as well.