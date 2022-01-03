Debunking pet food allergy myths, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 on March 1 to discuss how to identify and treat your pet's specific food needs.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There's a lot of information out there about pets and their potential allergies.

Dr. Lewis said that while quality food is important in making sure your pets get the proper nutrition, feeding them "better," or more expensive food, does not ensure your pet won't have a reaction.

He said that in order to determine if food is giving your pet a reaction, you need to pay attention to how they feel afterwards. Look to see if they're bending their ears in different ways, or itching themselves. Animals can also swell in reaction to food, Dr. Lewis said.

There are even types of allergy tests that you can administer on your pet to see how they react, similar to the tests doctors give children sometimes. It's important to pinpoint what ingredient your pet is having a reaction to, he says.

Once you discover your pet is having a reaction, however, the matter becomes how you treat it. There are very specific diets that all pets can be put on, and Dr. Lewis even recommended checking out some websites that will help guide you through options within your pet's dietary restrictions.

In addition to these tips, he also said to always be paying attention to how your pet feels after it eats, as allergies can develop over time, similar to in humans.