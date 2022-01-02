Keeping your pet's teeth healthy, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore about taking care of your pet's dental hygiene.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Just as we have to keep our teeth healthy, our pets do as well.

As Dr. Lewis acknowledges, it can be difficult to get your pet to show you their teeth, but it's important that you're keeping up with what's going on in their mouths.

Just like humans, pets can get dental diseases like gingivitis, red, irritated gums, and more. This can be very painful for the pets, he says, and then they might not want to eat or drink.

If the bacteria in an animal's mouth gets bad enough, Dr. Lewis says, it can cause internal issues to the heart and liver, as well.

So, how often should you have your veterinarian look at your pet's teeth?

Dr. Lewis says that once a year suffices for most pets, and perhaps more often when they get older. This check can happen at your pet's annual appointment.

There are also some specific diets and foods that you can put your pet on that will help encourage dental health, and they're worth looking into if you're concerned.

There are even water solutions that pets can swish around in their mouths as well.