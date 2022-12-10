Furry Friends with Tiger and Mrs. Whiskers, the cat and rabbit!

Both Tiger and Mrs. Whiskers are long-term residents at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — This week, we’re featuring two smaller animals from the York County SPCA. Tiger, the cat, and Mrs. Whiskers, the rabbit, are both long-term residents of the shelter and hope to find their forever families soon.

Tiger is a sweet, 9-year-old cat who was surrendered to the York County SPCA.

He can be cuddly at times but also has a sassy side to hi, according to Kaila Young from the shelter.

"He's a house cat with a big cat personality," Young told FOX43. “He likes to have his own kingdom. He does want to be the only cat. He loves getting attention and affection, he is a super sweet boy.”

Tiger would do best in a cat-savvy home and with kids who have been around cats before. He’s been at the shelter for over 6 months now and is hoping his new family comes to pick him up soon.

Mrs. Whiskers, the rabbit, is hoping the same thing. She's a sweet, loving, and easy-going rabbit. She also loves her greens and taking naps.

“We’re not sure how she is with other animals but we think that she’d do great in just about any home," Young says.

The York County SPCA is hosting a “Fall in Love” adoption event for the month of October and will be offering half-off adoptions for cats and small animals, like both Tiger and Mrs. Whiskers.

“Some of our cats and our rabbits have been here for quite a while now," Young told FOX43. "So we’re really eager to get them into homes where their family can fall in love with them.”