Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster

Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics.

The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting Company, located at 750 Poplar Street in Lancaster. It will run from 3-6 p.m.

The clinics are meant to serve those who need to get pet health services that otherwise may not have been able to access a traditional vet hospital.

"We are trying to offer affordable vaccines and preventive care for those who need our services," said Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Alicia Simoneau with Humane Pals.

"Sometimes it's hard to get in with a regular vet for preventive care. We see this as an access point for large volumes of people at a price they can afford," Dr. Simoneau continued.

The clinics will run through November. They will be held every Monday at alternating locations.

For a full list of upcoming locations and information, click here. Pre-registration for the clinic is highly recommended.