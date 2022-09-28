York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats with 50% off regular adoption fees.

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.

The promotion will end Monday, Oct. 31. The shelter is open for browsing Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have numerous cats and small animals who have spent months in the shelter waiting on a loving, permanent home,” said Steven Martinez, Executive Director of the York County SPCA. “With this event, we hope to help our community ‘fall in love’ with one of our feline and small animal residents.”

Animal adoption applications are processed online and are generally approved within 3-4 business days.

You can apply to adopt a specific animal by clicking “Apply for Adoption” on their profile. Buyers can also fill out a general adoption application by visiting www.ycspca.org/adopt. After being approved, buyers can contact York County SPCA to let the shelter know if there is a specific animal they are interested in. All adoption appointments must be pre-scheduled after approval.

The following is included in adoption fees:

Cats: Every cat adopted from our shelter will receive medical care, microchip, vaccinations, relevant testing, and spay/neuter.

Small Animals: All small animals get a full veterinary exam, relevant medical treatment and ongoing care while housed in our facility. Rabbits are spayed or neutered.