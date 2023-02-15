Furry Friends with Fergie, the dog!

Despite being rescued from a cruelty case, Fergie is the sweetest dog looking to find her forever family.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Fergie, is brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Fergie is a glamourous adult dog with a brindle coat. The rescue says she is a sweet and playful dog who gets along well with other dogs.

She was seized as part of an animal cruelty case by Charlie's Crusaders. Despite the tough start to life, Fergie's gotta feeling that her forever family is out there for her to join soon.

Because of Fergie's past, her future family will need to be patient with her as she learns a new routine and what a healthy family environment looks like.

Fergie is just one of many dogs at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue that are looking for their match. The rescue is hosting an adoption event next Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Lancaster PetSmart if you are interested in meeting some of their dogs.