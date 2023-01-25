Furry Friends with Roxie, the dog!

Roxie is an 8-year-old dog who acts like a puppy! She's hoping to find her family soon and make her stay at the PSPCA Lancaster Center short.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — When you first meet Roxy, you immediately notice that this dog is a ball of energy!

It’s shocking to learn that this lady is eight years old. Roxy loves to play, after getting all of her energy out, she's always ready to snuggle or lay out in the sun.

Roxy was surrendered by her previous owners to the PSPCA Lancaster Center. While this is just a small bump in her story, it can actually be helpful for future families looking to adopt according to Tyler Lee, a site lead at the shelter.

“Being an owner surrender, we actually know what kind of home they came from, if they’ve lived with other animals, been around children, things like that," Lee told FOX43. "It’s a little bit less of a guessing game for what their life was like prior to coming to the shelter.”

Lee says Roxy has lived with other dogs before and has been around kids too. She should be able to fit into almost any family.

“It could be someone living on their own or a family with children and other dogs. It just kind of depends on if you’re ready for a sweet old girl to come into your home," says Lee.

If you’re looking to adopt, this is a great time of the year to do it, as the shelter is seeing an influx of animals and lower adoptions post-holiday season.

“We usually find that our intake rate is higher. We have more dogs coming into the shelter and less dogs leaving. There’s a lot of good dogs that we have here that there just hasn’t been any interest for.”