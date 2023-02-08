Furry Friends with Smoke, the dog and Luru, the cat!

Both Smoke and Luru are senior residents at the York County SPCA who are looking for their forever family to spend their golden years with.

YORK, Pa. — This week we don’t have just one, but two Furry Friends brought to us by the York County SPCA. Both Luru and Smoke are older pets looking for a family to live out their golden years with.

Luru is estimated to be 14-years-old. She came to the shelter in June and quickly became a staff favorite.

She prefers to keep things low-key and would do best with other lower-energy cats. She likes to be the queen of the castle and takes a little time to warm up but once she gets to know you, she will surely claim her spot on the couch or in your bed.

Luru does have hyperthyroidism, which is easily managed through daily medication.

Our second Furry Friend is Smoke, a 9-year-old pit bull mix who was found as a stray. He is the longest-term canine resident at the shelter. This charming guy has won the hearts of many and shelter staff are hoping he’ll win the heart of his new family soon.

Smoke would do best in an adult-only home with no other pets. He’ll need some more training with things like a crate as well as a daily routine to set him up for success.