Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition raising awareness for mammograms ahead of Mother's Day

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Just days before Mother's Day, the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition is reminding women everywhere to schedule their mammogram appointments with free Mammo-grams.
The free Mammo-gram allows women to find a mammography center near them, as well as help with getting a free mammogram if they are uninsured.
Moms, and women without children alike, are encouraged to put themselves first by planning their mammograms, which helps doctors be able to give an early diagnosis if needed.
When diagnosed early, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is over 90 percent, and the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition warns that a missed mammogram can result in a delayed diagnosis.