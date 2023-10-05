Olivia's picture-perfect Mother's Day appetizer platter

Give mom a little bit of everything this Mother's Day with an appetizer platter full of recipes from Olivia's.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Not sure what to get mom this Mother's Day? How about a little bit of everything!

Olivia's shares a few recipes to craft a beautiful appetizer platter for mom's special day.

Sips of sangrito—a refreshing combination of sangria and a mojito—cap off the relaxing meal.

Meal

Shrimp scampi sauce

Ingredients

1/2 pound, shrimp, steamed, peeled, tails removed

1/2 cup, chicken stock

1 tablespoon, arrowroot

1 lemon, juiced

4 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped

1 large shallot, diced

Directions

In sauté pan on medium-high heat, sauté the shallots and shrimp in two ounces of garlic butter. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Add the chicken stock and lemon juice. Add the arrowroot to thicken the sauce. Garnish the dish with freshly chopped parsley.

Shrimp scampi toast

Ingredients

2 loaves, fresh baked bread, cut into thick slices

1 cup, garlic butter

1 cup, mozzarella, shredded

1/2 cup, Asiago, shaved

Directions

Evenly spread the garlic butter over the bread slices. Layer them with the mozzarella, shrimp, then Asiago. Bake the bread in a preheated oven at 375° Fahrenheit for five to six minutes or until the cheese has melted. Remove the bread from the oven, place it on a platter, and generously pour the shrimp scampi over the top.

Flaming shrimp saganaki

Ingredients

1 pound, shrimp, steamed, peeled, tails removed

2 tablespoons, shallots, diced

1 pound, Greek Kasseri cheese

1 tablespoon, Greek oregano

2 lemons, cut in half

Pinch, sea salt

Pinch, black pepper

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 shots, brandy

3 tablespoons, chopped parsley

Directions

Season the Kasseri and shrimp with oregano, salt and pepper. Grill the shallots. Place the Kasseri and shrimp in a small cast iron skillet along with a spoon of garlic butter. Flip and brown both sides. Flambé the dish with brandy. Squeeze the fresh lemon on top. Garnish the appetizer with chopped parsley.

Cocktail

Sangrito

Ingredients

Lilly wine (a white California wine infused with sweet pea flower)

Crème de violette

Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum

Appleton Estate Jamaican Spiced Rum

Cran-Raspberry juice

Club soda

Fresh lime

Fresh mint

Fresh blackberries

Fresh blueberries

Cane sugar

Directions