Olivia's picture-perfect Mother's Day appetizer platter

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Not sure what to get mom this Mother's Day? How about a little bit of everything!
Olivia's shares a few recipes to craft a beautiful appetizer platter for mom's special day.
Sips of sangrito—a refreshing combination of sangria and a mojito—cap off the relaxing meal.
Meal
Shrimp scampi sauce
Ingredients
1/2 pound, shrimp, steamed, peeled, tails removed
1/2 cup, chicken stock
1 tablespoon, arrowroot
1 lemon, juiced
4 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped
1 large shallot, diced
Directions
In sauté pan on medium-high heat, sauté the shallots and shrimp in two ounces of garlic butter. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Add the chicken stock and lemon juice. Add the arrowroot to thicken the sauce. Garnish the dish with freshly chopped parsley.
Shrimp scampi toast
Ingredients
2 loaves, fresh baked bread, cut into thick slices
1 cup, garlic butter
1 cup, mozzarella, shredded
1/2 cup, Asiago, shaved
Directions
Evenly spread the garlic butter over the bread slices. Layer them with the mozzarella, shrimp, then Asiago. Bake the bread in a preheated oven at 375° Fahrenheit for five to six minutes or until the cheese has melted. Remove the bread from the oven, place it on a platter, and generously pour the shrimp scampi over the top.
Flaming shrimp saganaki
Ingredients
1 pound, shrimp, steamed, peeled, tails removed
2 tablespoons, shallots, diced
1 pound, Greek Kasseri cheese
1 tablespoon, Greek oregano
2 lemons, cut in half
Pinch, sea salt
Pinch, black pepper
3 tablespoons, garlic butter
2 shots, brandy
3 tablespoons, chopped parsley
Directions
Season the Kasseri and shrimp with oregano, salt and pepper. Grill the shallots. Place the Kasseri and shrimp in a small cast iron skillet along with a spoon of garlic butter. Flip and brown both sides. Flambé the dish with brandy. Squeeze the fresh lemon on top. Garnish the appetizer with chopped parsley.
Cocktail
Sangrito
Ingredients
Lilly wine (a white California wine infused with sweet pea flower)
Crème de violette
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Appleton Estate Jamaican Spiced Rum
Cran-Raspberry juice
Club soda
Fresh lime
Fresh mint
Fresh blackberries
Fresh blueberries
Cane sugar
Directions
Muddle together the mint, limes, berries, cane sugar and crème de violette. Add ice. Add the remaining ingredients (except the club soda). Top the drink with the club soda. Garnish it with the mint and fruit.