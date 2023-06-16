Iron Hill prepares for Father's Day with 'Dad's Got Jokes' beer, food

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is ready for Father's Day with a menu chock full of dad jokes.

YORK, Pa. — Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is preparing for the Father's Day weekend with three dad essentials: food, beer and jokes.

The brewery even paired each of their specials with a corresponding beer... and dad joke.

"The thing about our barbeque sauce is that it actually has our Bedotter beer in the barbecue sauce," Keith Owens, executive sous chef at the Lancaster location, said. "We try to marry or beer and our food together any way that we can. We actually have a little bit of it in our dessert here."

Iron Hill's specials for dad's special day include:

Grilled Watermelon Salad, $10 Baby greens, crumbled goat cheese, toasted almonds, honey-lemon vinaigrette Pairs well with Homestead Farmhouse Ale Why did one melon break up with the other melon? He didn’t know water problem was.

$10 Scallops & Bacon, $12 Charred corn fricassee, spiced honey Pairs well with Philly Phavorite IPA How do seahorses get around? They scallop.

$12 BBQ Babyback Ribs, $17 half, $25 full Barbeque sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, roasted poblano cornbread Pairs well with Vienna Red Lager What kind of grill does a spider barbeque on? A Weber.

$17 half, $25 full Char-Grilled Hanger Steak, $26.50 Spanish rice, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, grilled tortilla Pairs well with Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager If you can’t take the heat of my dad jokes, get out of my grill.

$26.50 Bourbon Peach Cheesecake Mousse, $7 Caramel sauce, peach brulee, whipped cream Pairs well with Pig Iron Porter I have Abs…olutely no self-control when it comes to dessert.

$7 Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager

The special menu runs now through Sunday, June 18, and Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager is on a limited run while supplies last.

"These beers are actually kind of a more juicy beer," Owens said of the Dad's Got Jokes beer. "We actually took the yeast and fermented it, and that kind of gives life to the citrus notes of the American and New England hops. So this is an amazing beer."