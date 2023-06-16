Hershey Gardens welcomes June with events and 3,000 roses

Guests named "Rose" get special recognition during the month of June.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 7, 2022.

If you can't make it to the beach this summer, Hershey Gardens has you covered with a sea of roses.

The 3,000 blooming flowers are in honor of National Rose Month. Guests named "Rose" or any variation thereof will also be recognized with free admission to the grounds during the whole month.

The Gardens will also host a number of June activities.

Music in the Gardens will return on Friday, June 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Wave Quartet, featuring Bailey Fulginiti, will perform a variety of genres including soul, blues, jazz and pop. The concert is included in the price of admission to Hershey Gardens. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or chair to sit on and snacks and drinks to consume. The Butterfly Atrium will be closed for the concert.

On Father's Day, June 18, all dads receive free admission.

On Mondays through Thursdays from Monday, June 26, until Thursday, Aug. 17, kids can enjoy the Zoology Zone interactive cart, which features small animals, arthropods and deceased butterfly specimens for children to explore, touch and feel. The Zoology Zone is included in admission.