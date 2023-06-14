x
Life

Olivia's bourbon glazed steak is great for Father's Day grilling

Give dad a break from the grill or let him rock out in his element with a juicy bourbon smothered steak this Father's Day.

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is getting ready for Dad’s Day with a juicy smothered steak.

Their Old Grandad’s ribeye is smothered with grilled Vidalia onions, mushrooms and a bourbon glaze, served with cheddar broccoli and a baked potato.

Give dad a break from the grill or let him rock out in his element with the perfect steak.

Old Grandad glaze

Ingredients

4 shots, Old Grandad Bourbon

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 orange, zested and juiced

16 ounces, oyster sauce

1/2 teaspoon, fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon, fresh ginger, minced

8 ounces, apple juice

4 ounces, cranberry juice

12 ounces, pineapple juice

Slurry

1 tablespoon of cornstarch to 1 tablespoon of water, mixed in a separate container

Directions

Place all of the ingredients in a small pot. Bring the mixture to a boil. Stir in the slurry. Cook everything for an additional two to three minutes or until the mixture is slightly thickened.

