Olivia's bourbon glazed steak is great for Father's Day grilling

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is getting ready for Dad’s Day with a juicy smothered steak.
Their Old Grandad’s ribeye is smothered with grilled Vidalia onions, mushrooms and a bourbon glaze, served with cheddar broccoli and a baked potato.
Give dad a break from the grill or let him rock out in his element with the perfect steak.
Old Grandad glaze
Ingredients
4 shots, Old Grandad Bourbon
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 lime, zested and juiced
1 orange, zested and juiced
16 ounces, oyster sauce
1/2 teaspoon, fresh garlic, minced
1 tablespoon, fresh ginger, minced
8 ounces, apple juice
4 ounces, cranberry juice
12 ounces, pineapple juice
Slurry
1 tablespoon of cornstarch to 1 tablespoon of water, mixed in a separate container
Directions
Place all of the ingredients in a small pot. Bring the mixture to a boil. Stir in the slurry. Cook everything for an additional two to three minutes or until the mixture is slightly thickened.